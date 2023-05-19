If you live and breathe college softball, missing a game just isn't an option. We're here to help you ensure that doesn't happen. The list below tells you how to watch or live stream every NCAA softball game that's airing on Fubo on Friday, May 19, so you don't have to fret about missing a single pitch.

Watch even more NCAA Softball games with ESPN+!

College Softball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch George Mason at Duke Softball

Watch Miami (Ohio) vs Kentucky Softball

Watch Ole Miss vs Baylor Softball

Watch Boston University vs Virginia Tech Softball

Watch Louisville vs Indiana Softball

Watch UNC-Greensboro at Clemson Softball

Watch Hofstra at Oklahoma Softball

Watch Notre Dame vs Oregon Softball

Watch Prairie View A&M at LSU Softball

Watch Nebraska vs Wichita State Softball

Watch UCF vs South Carolina Softball

Watch Long Beach State at Stanford Softball

Watch San Diego State vs Liberty Softball

Make sure you're following along with all the NCAA Softball action all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Every team's journey toward the Women's College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.