The Connecticut Sun will start their 2023 campaign with a contest against the Indiana Fever on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NECN.

Fever vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NECN

NECN Favorite: Sun (-7.5)

Sun (-7.5) Over/Under: 161.5

Fever vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 90 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sun

Pick ATS: Sun (-7.5)

Sun (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (161.5)

Fever vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Last season, Indiana won one of the 21 games, or 4.8%, in which it was an underdog.

The Fever were not a bigger underdog last season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

Indiana won six games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Indiana's games went over the point total 13 out of times last season.

The average total for Fever games last season was 167 points, 5.5 more than this game's over/under.

Fever Performance Insights

It was a tough season for the Fever last year, who scored only 78 points per game (worst in WNBA) and ceded 89.1 points per contest (worst).

Indiana grabbed only 33.3 rebounds per game (third-worst in WNBA), and allowed 35.8 boards per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Fever struggled in the turnover area last year, ranking second-worst in the league with 15.1 turnovers per game. They ranked fourth with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.

Last year the Fever made 6.8 treys per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) and shot 33.8% (ninth-ranked) from three-point land.

The Fever allowed opposing teams to put up a 33.9% three-point percentage last season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they thrived by allowing only 7.1 threes per contest (third-best).

Last season Indiana took 71.0% two-pointers, accounting for 76.0% of the team's baskets. It shot 29.0% from beyond the arc (24.0% of the team's baskets).

