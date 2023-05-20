Gleyber Torres and Jake Fraley will be among the stars on display when the New York Yankees play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Yankees have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The total is 10.5 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Reds and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (38.7%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 4-9 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati's games have gone over the total in 23 of its 44 chances.

The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-10 7-15 8-11 11-14 11-19 8-6

