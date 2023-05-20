Sportsbooks have listed player props for Gleyber Torres, Jonathan India and others when the New York Yankees visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

India Stats

India has 12 doubles, three home runs, 21 walks and 18 RBI (47 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .290/.382/.420 slash line on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has six doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI (33 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .277/.374/.454 so far this year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 16 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Rockies May. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torres Stats

Torres has 41 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 24 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .248/.339/.418 slash line so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has seven doubles, 13 home runs, 24 walks and 29 RBI (37 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .278/.381/.624 so far this season.

Judge heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with two doubles, seven home runs, nine walks and 13 RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 18 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 15 2-for-2 2 2 3 8 0

