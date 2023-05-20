Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (27-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-25) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Jhony Brito (3-3) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (1-2) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Reds games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won four of 13 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (190 total runs).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule