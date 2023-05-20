Reds vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (27-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-25) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Jhony Brito (3-3) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (1-2) will take the ball for the Reds.
Reds vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-4.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Reds games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won four of 13 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (190 total runs).
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Luke Weaver vs Braxton Garrett
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|L 9-8
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|W 3-1
|Brandon Williamson vs Chase Anderson
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|L 11-6
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Ben Lively vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
|May 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Adam Wainwright
|May 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Steven Matz
