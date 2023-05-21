After exiting in the round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in his previous tournament (knocked out by Lorenzo Musetti), Frances Tiafoe will begin the French Open against Filip Krajinovic (in the round of 128). Tiafoe has +12500 odds to win this tournament at Stade Roland Garros.

Tiafoe at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Tiafoe's Next Match

Tiafoe will play Krajinovic in the round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET.

Tiafoe has current moneyline odds of -375 to win his next matchup against Krajinovic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Frances Tiafoe Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +5000

US Open odds to win: +2000

French Open odds to win: +12500

Tiafoe Stats

In his last match, Tiafoe lost 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 versus Musetti in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Tiafoe is 38-20 over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

On clay over the past year, Tiafoe has gone 6-3 and has won one title.

Through 58 matches over the past year (across all court types), Tiafoe has played 27.3 games per match. He won 52.8% of them.

On clay, Tiafoe has played nine matches over the past year, and he has totaled 24.1 games per match while winning 53.0% of games.

Tiafoe has won 23.1% of his return games and 83.2% of his service games over the past year.

On clay over the past year, Tiafoe has been victorious in 82.2% of his service games and 24.5% of his return games.

