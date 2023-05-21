How to Watch the Reds vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hunter Greene will try to shut down Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees when they play his Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Yankees vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Reds Player Props
|Yankees vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 35 home runs as a team.
- Cincinnati is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .375 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .245 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 194 (4.3 per game).
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Reds rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.496 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Greene (0-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.
- Greene has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/15/2023
|Rockies
|L 9-8
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Connor Seabold
|5/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Chase Anderson
|5/17/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-6
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Austin Gomber
|5/19/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/20/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Jhony Brito
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Luis Severino
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adam Wainwright
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Steven Matz
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.