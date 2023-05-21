The New York Yankees (28-20), who are trying for the series sweep, will go head to head with the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) on Sunday, May 21 at Great American Ball Park, with Luis Severino getting the nod for the Yankees and Hunter Greene taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 11:35 AM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Severino - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (0-3, 4.60 ERA)

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Have the urge to wager on the Reds' matchup versus the Yankees but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to defeat the Yankees with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 22 (64.7%) of those contests.

The Yankees have a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Reds have come away with 12 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 5-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.