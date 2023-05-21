Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (28-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET on May 21.

The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (0-3, 4.60 ERA).

Reds vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Reds vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Reds have come away with 12 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 5-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (194 total, 4.3 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Reds Schedule