Reds vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (28-20) and the Cincinnati Reds (19-26) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET on May 21.
The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Severino and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (0-3, 4.60 ERA).
Reds vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Reds vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-5.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Reds' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Reds have come away with 12 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 5-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Cincinnati scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (194 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 15
|@ Rockies
|L 9-8
|Hunter Greene vs Connor Seabold
|May 16
|@ Rockies
|W 3-1
|Brandon Williamson vs Chase Anderson
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|L 11-6
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Ben Lively vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
|May 22
|Cardinals
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Adam Wainwright
|May 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Steven Matz
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
