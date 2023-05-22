The Los Angeles Lakers are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 3-0. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -3.5 224.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 56 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 total points.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have an average total of 233.8, 9.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Lakers have put together a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 31 games this season and won 20 (64.5%) of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 17-6, a 73.9% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 60.8% chance to win.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 outings.
  • Denver's games this year have had a 228.3-point total on average, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.
  • The Nuggets have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Denver has a record of 5-7, a 41.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Denver has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 56 68.3% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1
Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
  • Six of Lakers' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • When playing at home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers score only 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).
  • Los Angeles has a 33-20 record against the spread and a 36-17 record overall when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver has gone 8-2 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
  • This season, Denver is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-21-0 ATS (.488).
  • The Nuggets put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Lakers and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 13-11 44-38
Nuggets 45-37 9-4 38-44

Lakers vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Lakers Nuggets
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
33-20
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-11
36-17
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 37-4
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
28-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 37-19
28-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 44-12

