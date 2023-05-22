The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in a decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers vs Nuggets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 47.8% from the field, it is 32-15 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers put up are only 4.7 more points than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Los Angeles is 36-17 when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.

The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Denver is 37-4.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are averaging 117 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.3 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (117.3).

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is giving up 113.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 119.4.

Looking at three-pointers, the Lakers have fared better in home games this year, making 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are putting up more points at home (119.4 per game) than away (112.2). And they are allowing less at home (109.6) than away (115.3).

This year the Nuggets are averaging more assists at home (29.9 per game) than away (27.9).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle

Nuggets Injuries