Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 119-108 win over the Lakers (his most recent game) Jokic put up 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

With prop bets available for Jokic, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.5 31.6 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 14.0 Assists 9.5 9.8 10.8 PRA 50.5 46.1 56.4 PR 40.5 36.3 45.6 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.6



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per game.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are 15th in the league, allowing 25.7 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the league, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 38 24 6 8 2 0 1 5/18/2023 42 23 17 12 0 0 3 5/16/2023 42 34 21 14 3 2 0 1/9/2023 35 14 11 16 1 1 1 12/16/2022 35 25 11 8 1 0 4 10/30/2022 36 23 14 6 1 2 0 10/26/2022 35 31 13 9 0 0 4

