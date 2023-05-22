Jonathan India will lead the Cincinnati Reds into a matchup with Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 35 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 28th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .244 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 195 (4.2 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.08 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.485 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brandon Williamson to the mound for his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up one earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Brandon Williamson Chase Anderson 5/17/2023 Rockies L 11-6 Away Graham Ashcraft Austin Gomber 5/19/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Ben Lively Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees L 7-4 Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs - Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Justin Steele

