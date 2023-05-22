The St. Louis Cardinals (21-27) are looking for Nolan Arenado to continue a 12-game hitting streak against the Cincinnati Reds (19-27) on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (2-6) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (0-0) pitches first for the Reds to make his second start of the season.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

In one appearances this season, he has put up a 1.59 ERA and averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .111 against him.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals' Montgomery (2-6) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, a 3.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.344 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.21), 51st in WHIP (1.344), and 37th in K/9 (8.4).

