In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against Boston Celtics.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.9 points per game (fourth in NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in league).

The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 221.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than this contest's total.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -125 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 -130 20.4 Max Strus 11.5 -120 11.5 Gabe Vincent 11.5 -125 9.4 Caleb Martin 11.5 -130 9.6

Heat and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +275 -1098 Celtics +1600 +700

