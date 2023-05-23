On Tuesday, Jake Fraley (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley is batting .271 with six doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 76th in slugging.
  • Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 58.1% of his games this season (25 of 43), with at least two hits 10 times (23.3%).
  • He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.9% of his games this season, Fraley has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.250 AVG .250
.316 OBP .382
.365 SLG .364
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
10 RBI 10
15/5 K/BB 10/9
0 SB 3
Home Away
21 GP 22
14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (50.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (27.3%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
  • The Cardinals rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (54 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wainwright (1-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 41-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
