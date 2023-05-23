The Cincinnati Reds and Luke Maile, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Maile has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), with at least two hits three times (16.7%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this year (16.7%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .211 AVG .500 .250 OBP .600 .263 SLG .875 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 8 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

