Reds vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) and the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on May 23.
The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (1-0) for the Cardinals and Graham Ashcraft (2-2) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Reds have come away with 13 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 8-17 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (201 total runs).
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.04) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ Rockies
|L 11-6
|Graham Ashcraft vs Austin Gomber
|May 19
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Ben Lively vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
|May 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
|May 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
|May 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Justin Steele
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
