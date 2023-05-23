Player prop bet odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Jonathan India and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

India Stats

India has collected 50 hits with 14 doubles, three home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.380/.420 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has six doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 32 RBI (35 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashing .271/.367/.434 on the year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees May. 19 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 at Rockies May. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Adam Wainwright Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Wainwright Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.

Wainwright will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Wainwright Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 18 5.2 5 5 2 1 3 at Red Sox May. 12 5.0 7 4 4 2 2 vs. Tigers May. 6 5.0 8 4 4 5 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, seven home runs, 32 walks and 23 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .288/.399/.489 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 18 0-for-2 3 0 0 0 1

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has put up 43 hits with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.392/.636 so far this season.

Gorman has picked up at least one hit in 12 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .455 with four doubles, five home runs, six walks and 15 RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds May. 22 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 20 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Dodgers May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 18 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 0 vs. Brewers May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

