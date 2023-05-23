Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Cardinals Player Props
|Reds vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Cardinals
|Reds vs Cardinals Odds
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 43 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .257 with 19 extra-base hits.
- Steer is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (28 of 44), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (27.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (13.6%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Steer has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 19 of 44 games (43.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (27.3%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (54 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.74 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 41-year-old has a 5.74 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.