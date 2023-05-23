Wil Myers -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on May 23 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Wil Myers Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Wil Myers At The Plate

Myers has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .194.

Myers has gotten a hit in 18 of 34 games this year (52.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (11.8%).

In 34 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In seven games this season (20.6%), Myers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wil Myers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 .250 AVG .150 .323 OBP .190 .429 SLG .175 4 XBH 1 3 HR 0 9 RBI 1 20/6 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 15 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings