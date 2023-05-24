Curt Casali -- batting .048 with three walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Curt Casali? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is hitting .140 with five walks.
  • Casali has had a base hit in five of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this season.
  • Casali has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in three of 17 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
.208 AVG .091
.240 OBP .333
.208 SLG .091
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
7/0 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 8
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (12.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
  • The Cardinals rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Matz (0-5 with a 5.05 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.