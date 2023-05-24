Jonathan India -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on May 24 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati in OBP (.376), slugging percentage (.413) and OPS (.790) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 72.9% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.1% of them.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (6.3%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 14 games this year (29.2%), India has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (64.6%), including five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 26 GP 22 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings