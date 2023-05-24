Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (batting .348 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .286 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Maile has picked up a hit in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 18 games so far this year.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.05 ERA in 46 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has a 5.05 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
