The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI), battle starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is batting .254 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Senzel has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits nine times (26.5%).

In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has driven home a run in 15 games this season (44.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 14 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .241 AVG .294 .305 OBP .351 .352 SLG .500 4 XBH 3 1 HR 2 9 RBI 6 15/4 K/BB 3/3 2 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 14 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (78.6%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

