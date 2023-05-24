Reds vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) and Cincinnati Reds (20-28) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 24.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (0-5, 5.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Ben Lively (1-2, 2.45 ERA).
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.
- The Reds have won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (206 total), Cincinnati is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.11) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Ben Lively vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 20
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
|May 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
|May 24
|Cardinals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
|May 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Justin Steele
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
|May 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.