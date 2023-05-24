Wednesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (22-28) and Cincinnati Reds (20-28) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on May 24.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Steven Matz (0-5, 5.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Ben Lively (1-2, 2.45 ERA).

Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

The Reds have won in 13, or 37.1%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (206 total), Cincinnati is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Reds have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.11) in the majors this season.

