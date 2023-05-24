Reds vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley hit the field in the third game of a four-game series against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.
The Reds are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-160). The matchup's over/under is set at 10.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Reds vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-160
|+135
|10.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-6.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Reds and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
Read More About This Game
Reds Betting Records & Stats
- The Reds have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (37.1%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati is 6-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 48 games with a total this season.
- The Reds have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-13
|7-15
|8-13
|12-15
|11-22
|9-6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.