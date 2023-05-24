The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India hit the field at Great American Ball Park against Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 37 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati ranks 27th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .244 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 206 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Reds have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.489 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Ben Lively to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits against the New York Yankees.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Ben Lively Clarke Schmidt 5/20/2023 Yankees L 7-4 Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals - Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs - Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Justin Steele 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello

