The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 44 hits, batting .257 this season with 19 extra-base hits.

Steer will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with one homer in his last outings.

Steer has gotten a hit in 29 of 45 games this season (64.4%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (26.7%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (13.3%), homering in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games.

He has scored in 20 of 45 games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 22 16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (31.8%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings