After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Steven Matz) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has seven doubles, two home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.

Stephenson has recorded a hit in 31 of 45 games this season (68.9%), including nine multi-hit games (20.0%).

In 45 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 16 games this year, Stephenson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 16 of 45 games (35.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .296 AVG .232 .383 OBP .328 .366 SLG .304 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 6 21/9 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 21 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

