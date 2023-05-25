The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Cardinals.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .257.

In 65.6% of his games this season (21 of 32), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Newman has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 13 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (7.7%)

