On Thursday, Luke Maile (.296 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .277 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Maile enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .313 with two homers.
  • In 52.6% of his 19 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six of 19 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.211 AVG .500
.250 OBP .600
.263 SLG .875
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
7/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 8
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).
