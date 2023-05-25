Reds vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Thursday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) and the Cincinnati Reds (21-28) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on May 25.
The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (2-1) for the Cardinals and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Reds vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Reds' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Reds have won in 14, or 38.9%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cincinnati scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (216 total, 4.4 per game).
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.06 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|Yankees
|L 7-4
|Luke Weaver vs Jhony Brito
|May 21
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
|May 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
|May 24
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
|May 25
|Cardinals
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jameson Taillon
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
|May 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello
|May 31
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Brayan Bello
