Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and starter Miles Mikolas on Thursday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 38 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati ranks 26th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with 216 total runs scored this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.

The Reds rank 23rd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.06) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.486 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (1-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees.

In six starts this season, Weaver has not yet earned a quality start.

Weaver has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Yankees L 7-4 Home Luke Weaver Jhony Brito 5/21/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Hunter Greene Luis Severino 5/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals - Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs - Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver Brayan Bello

