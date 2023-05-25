Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (22-29) will match up against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (21-28) at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, May 25. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Reds have +145 odds to win. A 10-run total is listed in the matchup.

Reds vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (2-1, 4.77 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.54 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Reds and Cardinals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+145), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Reds win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 27 times and won 12, or 44.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 4-6 (40%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 3-3 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Reds have won five of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Reds, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.