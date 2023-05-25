TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cardinals - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on May 25 at 12:35 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .313 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and eight walks.
- Friedl has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 38 games (31.6%), including multiple runs twice.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.279
|AVG
|.339
|.342
|OBP
|.362
|.544
|SLG
|.375
|9
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|1
|16/5
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|16
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (81.3%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (25.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.77 ERA in 54 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.77 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.482 WHIP ranks 67th, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
