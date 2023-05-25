On Thursday, Tyler Stephenson (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is batting .253 with eight doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17 games this season (37.0%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 17 of 46 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.296 AVG .232
.383 OBP .328
.366 SLG .304
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 6
21/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
25 GP 21
17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (4.77), 67th in WHIP (1.482), and 56th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
