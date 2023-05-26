On Friday, Luke Maile (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .255 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Maile has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (10 of 20), with more than one hit three times (15.0%).
  • Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (15.0%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maile has driven in a run in three games this year (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.211 AVG .500
.250 OBP .600
.263 SLG .875
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
7/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
  • The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Steele (6-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.20), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 51st in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.