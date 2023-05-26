Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (22-27) against the Cincinnati Reds (21-29) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on May 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (6-1) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (0-4) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

The Reds have been victorious in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won six of 16 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (217 total), Cincinnati is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule