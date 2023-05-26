Reds vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (22-27) against the Cincinnati Reds (21-29) at Wrigley Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on May 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (6-1) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (0-4) will get the nod for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 4, Reds 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Reds Player Props
|Cubs vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Reds Odds
Reds Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-6.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.
- The Reds have been victorious in 14, or 37.8%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Cincinnati has won six of 16 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (217 total), Cincinnati is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Hunter Greene vs Luis Severino
|May 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
|May 24
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
|May 25
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jameson Taillon
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
|May 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello
|May 31
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luke Weaver vs James Paxton
|June 1
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Chris Sale
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.