How to Watch the Reds vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Christopher Morel to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 38 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.
- The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati ranks 17th in the majors with 217 total runs scored this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Reds rank 23rd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.476 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Hunter Greene (0-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.
- Greene has six starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Luis Severino
|5/22/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Adam Wainwright
|5/24/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Steven Matz
|5/25/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Miles Mikolas
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
