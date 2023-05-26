In the series opener on Friday, May 26, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (22-27) take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (21-29). The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+145). The contest's over/under has been set at 7 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (6-1, 2.20 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (0-4, 4.68 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Reds and Cubs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (+145), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Reds are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jonathan India hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 12 out of the 24 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cubs have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (37.8%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

