Tyler Stephenson -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on May 26 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is batting .247 with eight doubles, two home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 68.1% of his 47 games this season, Stephenson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 47 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 17 games this season (36.2%), Stephenson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 17 times this year (36.2%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.296 AVG .232
.383 OBP .328
.366 SLG .304
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 6
21/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (33.3%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Cubs' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
  • Steele (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.20 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.20), 10th in WHIP (1.011), and 51st in K/9 (7.8).
