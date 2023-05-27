Aaron Rai is in 10th place, with a score of -4, after the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Aaron Rai Insights

Over his last 11 rounds, Rai has shot below par on three occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 11 rounds.

Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Rai's average finish has been 58th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 42 -3 270 0 20 0 1 $1.5M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Rai has had an average finish of 68th at this tournament in two appearances, including a personal best 68th-place.

Rai made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Rai finished 68th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Measuring 7,209 yards, Colonial Country Club is set up as a par 70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,297 yards.

Colonial Country Club is 7,209 yards, 42 yards shorter than the average course Rai has played in the past year (7,251).

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson ranked in the 34th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the six par-5 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Rai was better than 69% of the field (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Rai failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Rai recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.8).

Rai's two birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the field average of 6.8.

In that most recent tournament, Rai had a bogey or worse on two of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 4.5).

Rai finished the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Rai finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Rai's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

