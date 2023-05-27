The Charles Schwab Challenge is in progress, and after the second round Carson Young is in ninth place at -5.

Looking to bet on Carson Young at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Carson Young Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Young has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Young has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

In his past five appearances, Young has one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Young has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 29 -8 261 0 9 1 2 $853,874

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Young last competed at this event in 2023 and finished ninth.

The par-70 course measures 7,209 yards this week, which is 91 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Young has played in the past year has been 76 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 92nd percentile of the field.

His 3.89-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the AT&T Byron Nelson was strong, putting him in the 69th percentile of the field.

Young shot better than 69% of the competitors at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.47.

Young carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Young did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Young's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were more than the tournament average (6.8).

At that last competition, Young's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse two times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Young finished the AT&T Byron Nelson with a birdie or better on eight of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.9.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Young finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards Young Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Young's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.