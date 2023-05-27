The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 38 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Cincinnati is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 226 (4.4 per game).

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson will take to the mound for the Reds, his third start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Williamson has made one start of five or more innings in two chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.