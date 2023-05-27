Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (22-28) will square off with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, May 27. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

The Cubs are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+145). Chicago is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +110 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-3, 7.76 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 12 out of the 25 games, or 48%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 2-3 (40%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 2-2 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Reds have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Jonathan India 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Will Benson 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

