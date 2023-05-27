The Chicago Cubs (22-28) and Cincinnati Reds (22-29) clash on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (0-3) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-3, 7.76 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In two games this season, he has compiled a 3.60 ERA and averages 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .171 against him.

Williamson will try to secure his second game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging five innings per appearance.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs' Taillon (0-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 2 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.76, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.725 in seven games this season.

Taillon has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Taillon has two starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 3.7 innings per outing.

