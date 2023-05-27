The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl and his .649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

  • Friedl is hitting .321 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Friedl has gotten a hit in 27 of 39 games this season (69.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Friedl has driven home a run in 10 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 12 of 39 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.279 AVG .339
.342 OBP .362
.544 SLG .375
9 XBH 2
3 HR 0
17 RBI 1
16/5 K/BB 13/2
2 SB 2
Home Away
23 GP 16
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (81.3%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 48 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Taillon (0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 7.76 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .313 to his opponents.
