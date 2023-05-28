After going 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .439. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 78th in slugging.

India has picked up a hit in 73.1% of his 52 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 52), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (30.8%), India has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 52 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 24 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (50.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings