On Sunday, Luke Maile (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .255.
  • Maile has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 20 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.0% of them.
  • Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (15.0%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in six of 20 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.211 AVG .500
.250 OBP .600
.263 SLG .875
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
7/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty went five innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
